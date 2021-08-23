      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 23, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 23, 2021 @ 8:07am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Miguel Cabrera hits #500 (runs 8:20)…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The big concert in Central Park over the weekend started, but eventually was rained out (runs 4:31)…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Art is on vacation, but checks in to talk about his experience with the rough weather in the northeast (runs 2:57)…..

 

Art Enjoying a Vacation Dinner

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A famous singer/songwriter has passed away (runs 3:32)…..

 

 

 

 

 

Did YOU ever have any “Unusual Visitors” on Your First Day of School?!?!

Coyote wanders into Los Angeles classroom

 

 

 

 

A Race Horse Races on a Highway

 

 

 

 

 

Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Lemon Pipers “Green Tambourine“.  It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1968, The Lemon Pipers topped the charts with the first of the so-called Bubblegum Pop songs.

 

