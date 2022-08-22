WSGW Morning Team Show: August 22, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Winners Announced in the “USA Mullet Championships” for Kid’s and Teen Division! You still have time to enter the Men’s Division!

Click for Link to Mullet Championship Story, Including Link to Enter “Men’s Championship” (Deadline August 31)

Photo Courtesy: Broadus Foods

Click this Link for Information about the Future of the “National Coast Guard Museum”

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000, officials in Poland said Friday.

Customs officers at Frederic Chopin Airport decided to check the woman’s luggage Sunday after becoming suspicious of her itinerary and her uneasy behavior. Packages with 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of heroin were discovered under a false suitcase bottom.

The woman, traveling from Malawi and Kenya through Doha and Warsaw, denied any wrongdoing and said family members had given her the suitcase with gifts for relatives in Canada, according to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Warsaw.

Under Polish law, she faces up to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of narcotics.

Denmark officials confirmed that a Danish citizen was detained in Poland and said the ministry is “providing consular assistance.”