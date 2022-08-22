WSGW Morning Team Show: August 22, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Winners Announced in the “USA Mullet Championships” for Kid’s and Teen Division! You still have time to enter the Men’s Division!
Photo Courtesy: Broadus Foods
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000, officials in Poland said Friday.
Customs officers at Frederic Chopin Airport decided to check the woman’s luggage Sunday after becoming suspicious of her itinerary and her uneasy behavior. Packages with 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of heroin were discovered under a false suitcase bottom.
The woman, traveling from Malawi and Kenya through Doha and Warsaw, denied any wrongdoing and said family members had given her the suitcase with gifts for relatives in Canada, according to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Warsaw.
Under Polish law, she faces up to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of narcotics.
Denmark officials confirmed that a Danish citizen was detained in Poland and said the ministry is “providing consular assistance.”
In this photo provided by the Polish National Fiscal Administration via AP, a customs officer shows packages of heroin discovered in the luggage of a woman as she was transiting at Frederic Chopin airport in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday August 14.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Double “Captain of Her Heart”. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. Hurricane Smith, who worked with The Beatles and Pink Floyd (and more as as engineer and producer) had this hit in 1972.
