WSGW Morning Team Show: August 21, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
DEADLINE to ENTER just over TWO WEEKS AWAY (September 7)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Last night was the final night of the Democratic National Convention (runs 9:59)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Two dog stories, the first is disturbing out of North Korea, and the second is a fun list of top names for dogs (runs 10:47)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: An opportunity for you to earn a grant for “active inactivity” (runs 3:28)…..
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 6:13)…..
The United States Department of Agriculture has announced a recall of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup.
The recall is due to the soup not having chicken or noodles, but rather meatballs and pasta.
The cans of soup were shipped nationwide.
The affected cans have a “best buy” date of “BestByMAY262022.” They are also 14-ounce cans with “EST18826A” printed by the “best buy” date.
The error was discovered because of consumer complaints.
If you have this soup in your home, you are asked to return it to the store where it was purchased or throw it away.
If you have any questions about food safety, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Carpenters “(They Long to Be) Close to You“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1970, The Carpenters were Number One for Four Weeks.