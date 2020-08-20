WSGW Morning Team Show: August 20, 2020 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Tigers Casey Mize makes his ML Debut and the Lions are preparing for “Dagger Time” (runs 6:38)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Last night, it was the third night of the Democratic National Convention (runs 7:58)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: An appeals court in Texas deals with a very unusual “bikini latex club” case and makes a ruling (runs 3:02)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The latest “brushing” scam involves people receiving masks in the mail, how about you (runs 3:33)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie Rood does his best to give blood every 56 days, and encourages you to do so, too.
If you give at a Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, there is new testing to be done with your blood…..
Versiti is pleased to announce the SARS CoV-2 antibody test will be performed on all blood donations as part of our standard testing.
We will be conducting this test as we continue to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the help of you, our donors.
The antibody test will be performed on all successful donations at Versiti blood drives and in donor centers. It will be done automatically on tubes that are collected as a normal part of the donation, in addition to other FDA mandated infectious disease testing our donor testing lab already performs.
The test will inform donors if they have antibodies reflective of a prior COVID-19 infection and is not to inform donors if they currently have COVID-19.
For more information see FDA.gov and Donor FAQs on our website.
Donors with these antibodies may also be eligible to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma. We are partnering with our community hospitals to help COVID-19 patients specifically through this donation.
*****************************************************************
In this Pandemic World of Social Distancing….. A Drive-Thru Haunted House
*****************************************************************
Kraft Mac and Cheese for Breakfast!!!
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Win the $1000 Summer Makeover Contest!!!
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Johnny Nash “I Can See Clearly Now“. Johnny is 80.