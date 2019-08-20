WSGW Morning Team Show: August 20, 2019 (Tuesday)
On a WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Today, it’s the WSGW/Triton Legal “Best Ball Tournament” at The Sawmill
It’s Golf, Food, and Fun
Thanks to All Participants for Joining WSGW and Triton Legal
Special Thanks to Forward Convenience Stores sponsoring the His/Hers Longest Drives
Good Luck
Charlie and Dave and Pat: Talk about the golf outing (runs 5:36)…..
A Big Day for Motown Records…..
DETROIT (AP) – A copy of the original land contract for Motown Records’ Hitsville U.S.A. in Detroit will be unveiled as part of the music company’s 60th anniversary celebration.
Officials with the Motown Museum, located where Berry Gordy Jr. launched his music empire, say they will share the rarely seen document via Facebook at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
That coincides with the 1959 date that Gordy purchased the house on West Grand Boulevard. Museum CEO and Chairwoman Robin Terry called it “the start of a journey that would ultimately rock the world.” The event is part of a series of “archive dives” this year to coincide with milestone dates.
