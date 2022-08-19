WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
WSGW Morning Team Show: August 19, 2022 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
August 19, 2022 4:41AM EDT
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

TODAY is the FINAL DAY to Make Your Gifts to Help Those in Need Served by the Rescue Ministries of MidMichigan

ALL Gifts are DOUBLED with Matching Funds

 

 

 

Here is the damage to a window screen from “Pat’s Wild Cat”

 

 

 

Click for Link (in Japanese) to the contest to get young people to drink more alcohol

 

Altas Moth photo:   Washington State Department of Agriculture

Massive atlas moth found in the United States for the first time

 

Mothra (from the original 1961 movie)

mothra

 

 

 

Weekend Events and Activities…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     And old Rock ‘N Roll Magazine, based in Detroit, is being revived  (runs

 

 

 

 

WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region

These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:

 

 

 

