      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 19, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 19, 2020 @ 7:07am
High school female volleyball team in action.

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan High School Sports/Going To School

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Last night was night two of the Democratic National Convention (runs 6:23)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

“Chocolate Snow” in a Swiss Town…..

Image

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

British Stunt Motorcyclist Sets World Record for Fastest Highchair Wheelie

Motorcyclist breaks record with 109 mph handlebar wheelie

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

Would YOU Use a Restroom with “Transparent Walls”?!?!

Toilets with transparent walls installed in two Tokyo parks

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

*****************************************************************   

 

 

 

Win the $1000 Summer Makeover Contest!!!

*****************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Johnny Nash “I Can See Clearly Now”.   Johnny is 80.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
U of M Football
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News