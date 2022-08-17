WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
WSGW Morning Team Show: August 17, 2022 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
August 17, 2022 4:46AM EDT
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

WSGW OnLine Poll: A New Political Party

 

 

 

Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW NewsLetter…..

WSGW Tiger Tickets/NewsLetter Sign Up

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Miller High Life Introduces Ice Cream that Tastes Like a Dive Bar

Miller High Life x Tipsy Scoop Dive Bar 6-Pack

Photo courtesy of Tipsy Scoop

 

Squirrels are “Splooting” all over New York City!   Perhaps even Your Dog is “Splooting”, too!

A squirrel lies belly down on a shaded nature path in the park.

 

 

 

 

A Bag of Marijuana is Found as part of a Food Delivery

 

 

 

You can Win $1000 for Yourself and $1000 for Your Favorite School or Charity  (deadline to enter is August 31)

“Back to School” Giveaway

 

WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region

These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:    The Box Tops “Cry Like a Baby“.   Garry Talley is 75.

