WSGW Morning Team Show: August 16, 2021 (Monday)

This Will Change Your Back-To-School Shopping List!!!!!
Aug. 13 (UPI) — A Florida man said doing some back-to-school shopping for his daughter led him to buying the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million jackpot.
Cleveland Pope, 47, of Brooksville, told Florida Lottery officials he was looking for school supplies when he made a stop at the Beverage 50 store in Brooksville.
“I just happened to be on a different side of town from where I normally buy Lottery tickets, all because I was looking for a specific backpack for my daughter to start school with,” Pope said.
Pope purchased a Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket, and it turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner.
The winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
The Beverage 50 store was awarded a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Daniel Powter “Bad Day“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 2005, Daniel (from Canada) topped the charts for Five Weeks in the USA and around the world with this song which was his first single released.
