WSGW Morning Team Show: August 14, 2020 (Friday)
Click this link for the Detroit News story regarding Henry Ford Health System and hydroxychloroquine
Click this link for the Detroit Free Press story regarding Henry Ford Health System and hydroxychloroquine
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A famous song heard on ice cream trucks is deemed racist so a suggestion is offered to replace it, and Charlie wonders if the association with the person behind the new song is a good idea (runs6:53)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Pat provides presidential trivia regarding the Ivy League influence on the office (runs 2:23)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A quick comment on the NCAA not conducting fall sports championships, with football as an exception because the NCAA doesn’t govern the college football championship (runs 2:48)…..
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 4:14)…..
Movies for 15 cents… but what about the popcorn?!?!
NEW YORK (AP) – The nation’s largest movie theater chain will reopen in the U.S. on August 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie. AMC Entertainment said Thursday that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas, or about a sixth of its nationwide locations, on August 20 with throwback pricing for a day.
AMC theaters have reopened in numerous international countries but have remained shuttered in the U.S. since March. The chain touted the reopening as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”
Regal Cinemas, the second largest chain, is to reopen some U.S. locations on August 21.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Brian Hyland “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1960, Brian was Number One for One Week.