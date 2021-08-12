      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 12, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 12, 2021 @ 6:38am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

A Rocket Grab Plus Opportunity This Week is a Continuation from Last Week…  this Great Deal More than Half Off!

Full Synthetic Oil Change Plus Free Pair of Wiper Blades & MORE!

 

 

 

TONIGHT, it’s another “Party on McCarty”…..

When you attend tonight, Freeland Foot and Ankle Clinic will be collecting new and used shoes (men/women/children)

A collection box will be under the pavillion

All shoes will donated to the East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw

WSGW invites you to Party on McCarty (promotion on WSGW presented by Menards)

 

 

 

 

 

Florida Man Driving in a Storm and His Truck is Struck by Lightning and Dies (the truck, not the man)

Florida man's truck totaled by lightning strike caught on dash cam

 

 

Next Tuesday, August 17

You can Golf in the WSGW Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill

Entry is $50 per person (includes lunch and chance to win great golf prizes)

Click Here to Sign Up for Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill

Presented by West Side Decorating Center in Saginaw

and Powered by Big E’s in Midland

 

 

 

 

WSGW is asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to consider making a gift to Support the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan

Businesses are supporting a match of $70,000 for a potential to raise $140,000

From August 1 – 21, you can donate by clicking the link below

You can also donate calling 989 – 752 – 6051

You can visit the Rescue Ministries in Person

Look for information coming soon in your mail

Click This Link to Make OnLine Gifts

Thank You for Your Support

 

 

 

Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Culture Club “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me”.   Guitarist Roy Hay is 60.

 

