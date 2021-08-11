WSGW Morning Team Show: August 11, 2021 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New OnLine Poll for You! Who Should Decide on Whether or Not Schools should Wear Masks?
WSGW OnLine Poll: Schools and Masks
Some May Call a Pig “Dinner”, but this Family says their Pig is a “Record Breaking Pet”…
Next Tuesday, August 17
You can Golf in the WSGW Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill
Entry is $50 per person (includes lunch and chance to win great golf prizes)
Presented by West Side Decorating Center in Saginaw
and Powered by Big E’s in Midland
WSGW is asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to consider making a gift to Support the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan
Businesses are supporting a match of $70,000 for a potential to raise $140,000
From August 1 – 21, you can donate by clicking the link below
You can also donate calling 989 – 752 – 6051
You can visit the Rescue Ministries in Person
Look for information coming soon in your mail
Click This Link to Make OnLine Gifts
Thank You for Your Support
Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity
Wake Up Song of the Day: Kool and the Gang “Get Down On It“. To honor founding member Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas who died over the weekend at age 70.
