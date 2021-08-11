      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 11, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 11, 2021 @ 5:39am
Boys and girls sitting at desks, raising hands.

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

New OnLine Poll for You!    Who Should Decide on Whether or Not Schools should Wear Masks?

WSGW OnLine Poll: Schools and Masks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

Some May Call a Pig “Dinner”, but this Family says their Pig is a “Record Breaking Pet”…

23-year-old pig dubbed the world's oldest by Guinness World Records

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Next Tuesday, August 17

You can Golf in the WSGW Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill

Entry is $50 per person (includes lunch and chance to win great golf prizes)

Click Here to Sign Up for Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill

Presented by West Side Decorating Center in Saginaw

and Powered by Big E’s in Midland

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

WSGW is asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to consider making a gift to Support the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan

Businesses are supporting a match of $70,000 for a potential to raise $140,000

From August 1 – 21, you can donate by clicking the link below

You can also donate calling 989 – 752 – 6051

You can visit the Rescue Ministries in Person

Look for information coming soon in your mail

Click This Link to Make OnLine Gifts

Thank You for Your Support

 

***************************************************************

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Kool and the Gang “Get Down On It“.   To honor founding member Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas who died over the weekend at age 70.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

 

Popular Posts
COVID-19 Transmission High in 44 Michigan Counties
One Injured In Shooting During Saginaw High-Risk Search Warrant
Midland Alcohol Compliance Checks Find Five Businesses Who Sold to Minors
SVSU to Require Masks Indoors to Start School Year
Saginaw Council, Clergy, Families, and Law Enforcement Address Summer Shootings
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On