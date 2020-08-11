WSGW Morning Team Show: August 11, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW Celebrating a 70th Anniversary Today
August 11, 1950 – August 11, 2020
Thank You, to Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, for Your Support
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A little 70th Anniversary fun (runs 2:00)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: More 70th Anniversary fun (runs 3:54)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Still more 70 Anniversary fun (runs 3:52)…..
Today, it was the Second of Three “Closest to the Pin” contests to Win Your Invitation for a Foursome to the WSGW “WinVitational Golf Outing” on September 15 at The Pohlcat in Mt. Pleasant, presented by West Side Decorating Center.
Plus, Winner wins a Foursome to the WSGW Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill Golf Club.
Golfers joined us from 6:30-9am at The Sawmill in Saginaw…
CONGRATULATIONS to WINNER:
Paul Gerwin of Saginaw, 4’6″
Congratulations to 2nd and 3rd Place Winners of a Round of Golf at Tree Tops Resort in Gaylord:
Dennis Wright, 6’9″
Roger Borchard, 10’6″
Wake Up Song of the Day: Eric Carmen “All By Myself“. Eric is 71 today.