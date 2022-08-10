WSGW Morning Team Show: August 10, 2022 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
*************************************************************
A great moment of sporstmanship from Little League Baseball…..
MLB 2022, when a player loses his cell phone while sliding…..
Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson sings “Billie Jean” and the entire Lions team joins him…..
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
A “copy-paste” error leads to an big property purchasing mistake
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
Join WSGW on Friday, August 12
Positive Results Downtown Saginaw “Friday Night Live”
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region
These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research
***********************************************************
*************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Olivia Newton-John “I Honestly Love You“. An honor song for Olivia who died yesterday at age 73. This was her first #1 song and was considered her signature song.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page