WSGW Morning Team Show: April 8, 2020 (Wednesday)
Police lights by night
The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus – Enforcement
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Following up the Al Kaline tribute from yesterday, Pat remembers seeing Al Kaline play in 1986, plus Al and Hank play Home Run Derby, as seen in the link below (runs 7:46)…..
Home Run Derby featuring Al Kaline vs Hank Aaron
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A town in England is uses Oregon’s “Exploding Whale” incident to promote social distancing (runs 4:51)…..
With The Masters cancelled (at this time), Tiger Woods had to enjoy the Champions Dinner in a different way…..
How About a Coronaburger…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: John Prine “Hello In There“. John died yesterday at age 73 from complications of coronavirus.