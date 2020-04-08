      Breaking News
Governor Signs "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order for Michigan

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 8, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 8, 2020 @ 5:11am
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Following up the Al Kaline tribute from yesterday, Pat remembers seeing Al Kaline play in 1986, plus Al and Hank play Home Run Derby, as seen in the link below (runs 7:46)…..

 

Home Run Derby featuring Al Kaline vs Hank Aaron

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     A town in England is uses Oregon’s “Exploding Whale” incident to promote social distancing (runs 4:51)…..

Link to Exploding Whale Story

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Declares the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy as “Essential Workers.”

New Zealand PM dubs Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy 'essential workers'

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

With The Masters cancelled (at this time), Tiger Woods had to enjoy the Champions Dinner in a different way…..

Twitter/@TigerWoods

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

How About a Coronaburger…..

Chef Dang Van Khu makes burgers shaped as coronavirus at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kham TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    John Prine “Hello In There“.   John died yesterday at age 73 from complications of coronavirus.

