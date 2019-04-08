WSGW Morning Team Show: April 8, 2019 (Monday)

It’s a WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Week Three of our Five Week Contest Starts Today!

Win Tickets with the WSGW Morning Team Show this Week to the Midland Symphony Orchestra and “Carmina Burana”

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat reviewed the fun had at the Saturday “Our Kids World” event with WSGW and our AlphaMedia Stations, plus we gave away the Tigers tickets people registered to win at “Our Kids World” (runs 6:30)

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat covered the Saginaw Spirit blow out playoff win over the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday, including playing the broadcast of all ten goals as called by Joey Battaino and Dennis DeRosiers, plus we referenced Michigan State, the Tigers, Red Wings, and Pistons (runs 7:23)…..

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art have a followup on a recent story about rapper Lil Nas X and his venture into Country Radio, and how he was not country enough for the Billboard charts, but no maybe that has changed (runs 2:47)…..

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art had fun with (runs 5:03):

A special moment at the Spirit game last night

Charlie’s son, Charlie, who heard just enough of a conversation to draw a conclusion that was not close to reality

The “Comedy Corner” featuring 93-year-old Shecky Greene

Scorecard for this Story: Nature 1 – Man 0… as a Poacher Meets His Match

Wake Up Song of the Day: The O’Jays “Lipstick Traces (On a Cigarette)“. Original member, Bill Isles, passed away last month at age 78 and his funeral was this past Saturday.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

