WSGW Morning Team Show: April 7, 2021

Charlie Rood
Apr 7, 2021 @ 5:39am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Baseball and the All-Star Game

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo is a legend in just three games (runs 7:27)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     A funny political statement from a leading politician in Washington provides laughs (runs 4:42)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

FRIDAY, ART LEWIS WILL HAVE A SPECIAL BROADCAST FROM 9-11:30 ON WSGW.

ART WILL BE AT THE MCDONALD’S RESTAURANT, 510 SOUTH MICHIGAN AVENUE, SAGINAW.

A FUNDRAISING EFFORT WILL TAKE PLACE ALL DAY AS THE OWNER, SHAWN SAPUTO, WILL DONATE 50% OF SALES TO THE RECOVERY FUND SET UP FOR TWO MICHIGAN ARMY NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS INJURED RECENTLY IN A TRAINING EXERCISE.

THE TWO SOLDIERS ARE ASSIGNED TO THE BRAVO COMPANY IN SAGINAW.

THE OWNER OF THIS MCDONALD’S, SHAWN SAPUTO, IS A MICHIGAN ARMY NATIONAL GUARD VETERAN.

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Josh Groban and the “Bean Song”…..

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) – Josh Groban has written a new song.   It’s about beans.

Groban performs “Bean Song” for his new partnership with Bush’s Beans.   He even made a three-minute video with a storyline about how he grew up defending beans.   Groban says in a statement when he was approached about the project, his first thought was “how wonderfully weird it was.”

Groban says he agreed to it because he likes the unexpected and he loves beans.

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

You Never Know What Might Happen When You are Live on TV

Dog steals Russian TV reporter's microphone during live broadcast

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Janis Ian “At Seventeen“.   Janis is 70.

 

 

