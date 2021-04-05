WSGW Morning Team Show: April 5, 2021 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Great Lakes Loons tickets are on sale today, the Tigers had a nice opening weekend, plus college basketball plays its championship game tonight (runs 7:51)…..
Here is Link to Great Lakes Loons for Tickets and Information
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We have one of those facts where if you had three guesses to answer and the first two guesses didn’t count, the answer is so obvious you wouldn’t have any problem being correct (runs 3:07)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: An unopened copy of Super Mario Brothers sells for big bucks (runs 2:59)…..
Deer Crashes through School Bus Windshield and Lands on Sleeping Student
New Escalator Laws in Japan
***************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Silhouettes “Get a Job“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. This song by the Silhouettes was song was #1 in 1958, and the only song ever to chart for the group.