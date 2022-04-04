WSGW Morning Team Show: April 4, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
It Starts TODAY! Your Chance to Win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000
WSGW Baseball Bucks presented by Stone Specialists
*************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Tigers Opening Day is just 4 days away fans are happy, and sad, at big news from the weekend (runs 8:50)…..
The owners of restaurant in Belfast say the individual responsible for defacing a worker’s car with sauce better confess or the video evidence goes to the police…
Plan Now to Join the Fun on April 16!!!
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day:
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page