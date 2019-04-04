WSGW Morning Team Show: April 4, 2019 (Thursday)

A Detroit Tigers Home Opening WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Honor Guard – 127th Wing Air Force Honor Guard based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

127th Wing Air Force Honor Guard based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base Military Flyover – Four A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” attack aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron and part of the 127th Wing located at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

Four A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” attack aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron and part of the 127th Wing located at Selfridge Air National Guard Base National Anthem – in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Motown Records, Grammy Award nominated and original member of the Supremes, Mary Wilson

in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Motown Records, Grammy Award nominated and original member of the Supremes, Mary Wilson Game ball – will be delivered by Brigadier General John D. Slocum , the Commander, 127th Wing, Selfridge ANGB, Michigan

– will be delivered by , the Commander, 127th Wing, Selfridge ANGB, Michigan Ceremonial First Pitch – 1984 World Series Champion, Cy Young Award winner and World Series MVP, Guillermo “Willie” Hernandez

Two important reminders from the Tigers for fans entering Comerica Park during the 2019 season:

Mobile ticketing becomes primary method of entry

Following extensive fan testing and the successful adoption of mobile ticketing at Little Caesars Arena, Tigers fans can enter the Comerica Park utilizing the easy-to-use Major League Baseball Ballpark App, which has emerged as the preeminent application for buying, selling or transferring baseball tickets across MLB. All PDF tickets, either printed or presented on a mobile phone, will no longer be accepted as a method of entry for Detroit Tigers games at Comerica Park.

Fans are encouraged to visit tigers.com/mobiletickets and review the extensive Frequently Asked Questions document, which includes step-by-step instructions on how to set up your account on the Ballpark App, which will ensure your smooth and secure entry to Comerica Park. If fans do not have a smartphone or other accessible device to use for mobile entry, they can visit the Comerica Park Box Office and have tickets printed for them on the day of game.

Updated Bag Policy enhances security and reduces screening time at gates

Following recommendations from the Department of Homeland Security and other public safety institutions, the Tigers have updated Comerica Park’s bag policy. All backpacks (except for single-compartment drawstring bags that do not exceed the MLB bag-size requirements of 16” x 16” x 8”) are prohibited from being brought into Comerica Park. Purses (including fashion backpack purses) diaper bags, and medical bags that have the appearance of backpacks will be allowed, provided they do not exceed the MLB requirements.

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 New, Charlie and Dave and Pat have fun with Tigers Opening Day, and also have fun trying to figure out some Tigers historic pitching records because of the great pitching performance by Matt Boyd yesterday (runs 5:25)…..

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie talking with Voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, as the Spirit prepare to start the next round of the playoffs, the Western Conference Semi-Finals vs SSM (runs 10:57)…..

*******************************************************************

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art review the concession offerings at Comerica Park (runs 6:13)…..

Concessions story from Detroit Free Press

*******************************************************************

INSTANT REPLAY….. Just like we did last week on Opening Day, for the Tigers Home Opener, we remember the season of 2018 before we are fully engaged in season 2019 (runs 6:33)…..

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

