WSGW Morning Team Show: April 30, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 30, 2021 @ 7:26am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The Lions “Road to the Super Bowl” began last night with the first draft pick of 2021 (runs 8:43)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Michigan Secretary of State Benson is proposing changes to include more online services and appointments

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     A legendary music group will tour the U.S.A. for first time in 14 years (runs 3:50)…..

 

 

***************************************************************

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

