WSGW Morning Team Show: April 30, 2020 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. (Pat from his Alma Bureau this morning)
Police may be limiting traffic stops, BUT
Michigan State Police ticketed a driver for going 110 mph over the speed limit earlier this month.
Police stopped the driver on southbound I-75 — a 70 mph highway — about 11:45 p.m. April 19 near Sigler Road in Monroe County’s Berlin Township, said MSP First District Lt. Brian Oleksyk.
It’s just one example of an increase in high-speed driving amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Oleksyk said. Still, in more than 19 years of work, the fastest speedster he’s seen went about 130 or 137 mph.
Though police are limiting traffic stops right now out of concern for the spread of COVID-19, troopers are forced to make a stop when someone goes that fast, Oleksyk said.
For 2020 High School Grads
We have a Local opportunity to Honor YOU and an update on
CELEBS TO DO JOINT COMMENCEMENT EXERCISES FOR SHUT-IN GRADS
NEW YORK (AP) _ Do you remember who spoke at your graduation ceremony? This
year seniors will lose the experience of sitting with their fellow students
waiting to turn their tassels _ because of the coronavirus pandemic. But they
will have the experience of having some of the top names in the celebrity world
speaking at their commencement exercises. That’s because Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer
Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles will take part in a huge, virtual graduation
ceremony. (hash)Graduation2020 is set for May 15 _ and will stream on Facebook
and Instagram.
LeBRON JAMES EVENT TO HONOR H.S. GRADS
NEW YORK (AP) _ LeBron James is looking to score some points with high school
students missing out on their graduations because of the coronavirus. The NBA
star is setting up an all-star event for next month. It’s a one-hour special
titled “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.” It
will be on the four major TV networks _ and many online platforms _ on May 16.
Among the musical acts involved will be Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, the Jonas
Brothers and H.E.R.
