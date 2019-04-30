WSGW Morning Team Show: April 30, 2019 (Tuesday)

The Final Day of April on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had final thoughts on a Saginaw Spirit Hockey Season that came to an end last night (runs 8:56)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat checked out the list from 24/7 Wall Street of the greatest product launch blunders throughout history (runs 9:21)…..

THIS SUNDAY, it’s “Run Like and Animal” with the Saginaw Children’s Zoo and Catholic Federal Credit Union.

On Wednesday, hear more about the event when Pat Johnston is at Saginaw Children’s Zoo with updates between 10am-Noon on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW

On Friday, hear more about the event when Art Lewis is at the zoo with his broadcast starting at 9am and joined by Ann Williams on Listen to the Mrs., 10-11am.

In the aftermath of the Detroit Lions draft class, the Detroit News had this note offering hope!

The Lions’ nine-player NFL Draft Class improved their odds of winning the Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season. The Lions’ odds went to 66-1 from the 80-1 they were at before the draft, according to BetOnline.ag. Those odds are tied for 26th with Buffalo and Tampa Bay among the 32 NFL teams. Only Arizona (80-1), Cincinnati (100-1), Washington (100-1), and Miami (125-1) have worse odds. The favorites are New England (8-1) and the L.A. Rams (9-1).

The video is headlined “College Baseball Player Prevents Home Run with Impressive Leap Over Fence“

No, it’s not… preventing a home run, that it is… it is an impressive catch, but… you be the judge

Student pranksters at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have struck again!

Wake Up Song of the Day: MC5 “Kick Out the Jams“. Wayne Kramer is 71. (VERY STRONGE Language advisory at the very start)

