WSGW Morning Team Show: April 29, 2022 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 29, 2022 @ 5:57am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You could go to Your prom in The Wienermobile

Enter Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile prom 2022 contest for a chance at a unique ride.

 

 

U.S. Army “returns” birthday cake to an Italian woman to replace the one soldiers ate as they entered her hometown in one of final battles of World War II

Meri Mion, who turns 90 on Friday, wiped away tears as she was presented with the cake during a ceremony in Vicenza, northwest of Venice. The event marked the anniversary of the day the 88th Infantry Division fought its way into the city on April 28, 1945. (Laura Krieder, U.S. Army via AP)

(Laura Krieder, U.S. Army via AP)

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

 

Here is Your Chance to Win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Joan Jett and the Blackhearts “I Love Rock and Roll“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 40 years ago in 1982, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were #1 for 7 weeks, one of the biggest songs of 1982.

 

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

