WSGW Morning Team Show: April 29, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 29, 2020 @ 6:21am

It's the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

This cake was made by Charlie’s son, Charlie (14 1/2 years old), for Charlie and Mary’s 25th Wedding Anniversary today, April 29

It’s one layer chocolate, one layer vanilla, with strawberry frosting, plus strawberries in the middle and on top

Note the strawberry in the middle cut into a heart shape

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Police in a city in India have a device designed to keep police safely away from citizens needing authoritative attention

Police in the Indian city of Chandigarh will use a contraption they say will be used to capture “non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers” while maintaining social distancing.

 

 

 

 

https://www.foxnews.com/us/dust-storm-dusty-washington-weather-highway-closure-wind

A major dust storm was reported Monday outside of Dusty, Wash., leading to the closure of a roadway for several hours and one crash reported.

