WSGW Morning Team Show: April 29, 2019 (Monday)

The Final Monday in April on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

New Programming Segment Starts Today

The “O’Reilly Update with Bill O’Reilly”

Monday – Friday, 2:45-3:00pm, on 790 NewsRadio WSGW

Bill O’Reilly says, “More than ever before, Americans need accurate information and honest news analysis in order to make intelligent decisions. It is all about protecting yourself and your family. The daily O’Reilly Update arm you with facts, and provide opinion based on those facts.”

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat are proud to announce WSGW Awards (runs 6:52)…..

WSGW Awards Include:

Best Enterprise Reporting – Michael Percha “Going to Pot”

Best Investigative Reporting – Michael Percha “From Farm to Sludge”

Best Use of Photography – Bill Hewitt “Bay City Fire”

Best Digital Presence

2nd Place Outstanding News Operation

Best Sportscast – Pat Johnston

Best Sports Coverage – Pat Johnston (Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications)

*******************************************************************

The Most Exciting Two Words in Sports: Game Seven

Tonight, Saginaw Spirit vs Guelph Storm, on ice at TheDow Event Center

Winner claims the Wayne Gretzky Trophy as Western Conference Champions Advancing to Play Ottawa in the OHL Championship

Tickets On Sale NOW

Countdown to FaceOff, 6:50pm on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW, and OnLine: fmtalk1005.com

After the 7:30 news, Charlie Rood talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, for a Game Seven Preview (runs 11:36)…..

*******************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Pat have a quick shout out to a couple of Central Michigan University football players drafted into the NFL, plus a reference of the Lions draft (1:13)…..

*******************************************************************

A follow up to a story we had last Friday about Amazon moving to one-day delivery… not everyone is excited

Charlie and Dave and Pat have the quick follow up (runs 1:37)…..

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Tommy James and the Shondells “Mony Mony“. Tommy is 72.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page