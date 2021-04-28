      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 28, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 28, 2021 @ 8:24am
Map of USA. 3d render and computer generated image. isolated on white.

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

New OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: The 51 States of America

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art:     A big free speech case comes before the U.S. Supreme Court today (runs 7:02)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Is it possible the time change could go away in the state of Michigan (runs 3:15)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     McDonald’s is offering a Free McFlurry to anyone who has…..  (runs 2:27)

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

A World Record Toy Collection of Fast Food Toys

Percival Lugue, who has the Guinness world record for the largest fast-food toy collection, poses with his toy collection in his home in Apalit, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Ann Margret “Love Rush“.   Ann is 80 today.   This is a song that was a disco hit in 1979.

 

Sports News