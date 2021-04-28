WSGW Morning Team Show: April 28, 2021 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: The 51 States of America
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art: A big free speech case comes before the U.S. Supreme Court today (runs 7:02)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Is it possible the time change could go away in the state of Michigan (runs 3:15)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: McDonald’s is offering a Free McFlurry to anyone who has….. (runs 2:27)
Wake Up Song of the Day: Ann Margret “Love Rush“. Ann is 80 today. This is a song that was a disco hit in 1979.