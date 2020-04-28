      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 28, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 28, 2020 @ 6:23am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Tesla announces its rolling out a new feature for the partially automated driving system designed to spot stop signs and traffic signals – what, that wasn’t already part of the package?!?! – (runs 3:30)…..

Here is a Link to a story about the Tesla update

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Charlie has a personal note from his home on a difficult aspect of life because of masks (runs 6:03)…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Pat points out that the L.A. Lakers are are a “small business”, well, were a small business (runs 3:40)…..

 

 

In Sweden, the head epidemiologist is being recognized in an interesting way…..

Agerblad shows off his new tattoo which he wanted as he saw the coronavirus as "a part of my life, for the rest of my life" (AFP Photo/Jonathan NACKSTRAND)

 

 

 

With no tourists to pick up seashells, the beaches are piling up

Seashells pile up on the beaches in North Carolina's Outer Banks as tourists stay away due to coronavirus.

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Troy Sneed “Hallelujah“.    This gospel star died yesterday at age 52 due to complications from coronavirus.

 

