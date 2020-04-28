WSGW Morning Team Show: April 28, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Tesla announces its rolling out a new feature for the partially automated driving system designed to spot stop signs and traffic signals – what, that wasn’t already part of the package?!?! – (runs 3:30)…..
Here is a Link to a story about the Tesla update
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie has a personal note from his home on a difficult aspect of life because of masks (runs 6:03)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Pat points out that the L.A. Lakers are are a “small business”, well, were a small business (runs 3:40)…..
In Sweden, the head epidemiologist is being recognized in an interesting way…..
With no tourists to pick up seashells, the beaches are piling up
Wake Up Song of the Day: Troy Sneed “Hallelujah“. This gospel star died yesterday at age 52 due to complications from coronavirus.