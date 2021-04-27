      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 27, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 27, 2021 @ 6:35am
Photo Taken In Malaysia, Johor Bahru

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Political shenanigans are evident from this story involving a Pontiac mayoral election accusation (runs 7:37)…..

 

 

 

 

Students in College Discover an Amazing Life Connection through a simple Conversation on a Bus

Students riding bus discover they came from same orphanage in China

 

 

 

 

NY TIMES TO RETIRE OP-ED PAGE
NEW YORK (AP) _ There are older folks that understand the origin of phrases
like “sounding like a broken record,” or “dialing a phone.” But these days,
there are fewer folks like that around. And because of that The New York Times
is retiring its Op-Ed page. The page got its name for its location in its print
edition: “OP-posite” the “ED-itorial” page _ and written by people not on
the editorial board. But since most people experience writing in digital form,
the term Op-Ed is now “23 skidoo.“ They will now be called “guest essays.”

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Kiss “Shock Me“.   Ace Frehley is 70.   Well known guitarist, but lesser known as a writer of some popular songs for the group, and rare lead vocals, but on this song, Ace wrote and sang inspired by his near death electrocution during a concert.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

