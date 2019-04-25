WSGW Morning Team Show: April 25, 2019 (Thursday)

The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

It’s a Saginaw Spirit Morning

Following the victory at Guelph last night, Spirit with a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals

Spirit can clinch with a Victory in Game Five at TheDow Event Center Friday night

Tickets on Sale Now

Art Lewis will join us with updates from 6-8am on how you can get discount tickets

After the 7:30 news, Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, provided Spirit insight and information (runs 8:07)…

Countdown to Face-Off Coverage starts at 6:50pm on Friday on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW, and OnLine: fmtalk1005.com

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art note that “Jeopardy” guy wins again (runs 3:20)…..

Brand New RocketGrab Launched for YOU…..

Have fun with the Saginaw Children’s Zoo and Catholic Federal…..

You can have fun at Zehnders of Frankenmuth Annual Ragtime Festival

Wake Up Song of the Day: ABBA “Take a Chance on Me“. Bjorn Ulvaeus is 74.

