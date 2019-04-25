WSGW Morning Team Show: April 25, 2019 (Thursday)

The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

It’s a Saginaw Spirit Morning

Following the victory at Guelph last night, Spirit with a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals

Spirit can clinch with a Victory in Game Five at TheDow Event Center Friday night

Tickets on Sale Now

Art Lewis will join us with updates from 6-8am on how you can get discount tickets

After the 7:30 news, Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, provided Spirit insight and information (runs 8:07)…

Countdown to Face-Off Coverage starts at 6:50pm on Friday on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW, and OnLine:   fmtalk1005.com

 

*******************************************************************

 

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art note that “Jeopardy” guy wins again (runs 3:20)…..

 

*******************************************************************

 

Brand New RocketGrab Launched for YOU…..

$72 Terri Clark with Rockland Road Tickets and Ogemaw County Fair Package $179 Value!

 

 

*******************************************************************

 

 

Have fun with the Saginaw Children’s Zoo and Catholic Federal…..

Run Like an Animal

 

*******************************************************************

 

You can have fun at Zehnders of Frankenmuth Annual Ragtime Festival

*******************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   ABBA “Take a Chance on Me“.   Bjorn Ulvaeus  is 74.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 24, 2019 (Wednesday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 23, 2019 (Tuesday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 22, 2019 (Monday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 19, 2019 (Friday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 18, 2019 (Thursday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 17, 2019 (Wednesday)
Comments