WSGW Morning Team Show: April 24, 2019 (Wednesday)

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

How Big Could This Story Be? Detroit News Headline:

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked about the story (runs4:54)…..

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art had a few sports related stories, including (runs 8:01)…..

Why is Charlie limping

A former Loons player now playing for the Tigers

New sports terms in the dictionary

Superbowl MVP chugs a beer to cheer on the Bruins hockey team

BONUS: an explanation of the “keystone”

Brand New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Charlie, Dave, and Pat talk about the poll (runs 7:48)…..

Tigers Fans Wondering Where Broadcast Jim Price is… the Detroit News has the Story…..

(Photo: Detroit News)

If there is a minor league baseball or hockey team in Pennsylvania looking for a name, “Snot Otters” has got to be it!

FILE – In this March 23, 2012, file photo, Ned S. Gilmore, collections manager of vertebrate zoology, shows a hellbender salamander in the collection at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania is getting an official amphibian, a nocturnal salamander that can grow to be more than two feet long. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Where did that artificial leg come from? Well, this guy was skydiving…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Spin Doctors “Two Princes“. Aaron Comess is 51.

