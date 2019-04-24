WSGW Morning Team Show: April 24, 2019 (Wednesday)

wednesday word

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

*******************************************************************

 

How Big Could This Story Be?   Detroit News Headline:

In court bombshell, witness says he paid football players at Michigan, other schools

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked about the story (runs4:54)…..

 

*******************************************************************

 

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art had a few sports related stories, including (runs 8:01)…..

  • Why is Charlie limping
  • A former Loons player now playing for the Tigers
  • New sports terms in the dictionary
  • Superbowl MVP chugs a beer to cheer on the Bruins hockey team
  • BONUS:   an explanation of the “keystone”

 

*******************************************************************

 

Enter Today!   Deadline is May 31!

WIN A $1,000 Gift Certificate

Mid Michigan Spring Makeover

 

*******************************************************************

 

Brand New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Parking Lot Laws

Charlie, Dave, and Pat talk about the poll (runs 7:48)…..

 

*******************************************************************

 

Tigers Fans Wondering Where Broadcast Jim Price is…  the Detroit News has the Story…..

Jim Price is missing the Tigers' nine-game road trip.

(Photo:  Detroit News)

 

*******************************************************************

If there is a minor league baseball or hockey team in Pennsylvania looking for a name, “Snot Otters” has got to be it!

FILE - In this March 23, 2012, file photo, Ned S. Gilmore, collections manager of vertebrate zoology, shows a hellbender salamander in the collection at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania is getting an official amphibian, a nocturnal salamander that can grow to be more than two feet long. The House voted 191-6 on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to grant the honor to the Eastern hellbender, and Gov. Tom Wolf&#39;s office said he plans to sign it. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE – In this March 23, 2012, file photo, Ned S. Gilmore, collections manager of vertebrate zoology, shows a hellbender salamander in the collection at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania is getting an official amphibian, a nocturnal salamander that can grow to be more than two feet long. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

*******************************************************************

 

Where did that artificial leg come from?   Well, this guy was skydiving…..

Skydiver reunited with prosthetic leg lost in mid-air

 

*******************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Spin Doctors “Two Princes“.   Aaron Comess is 51.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 23, 2019 (Tuesday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 22, 2019 (Monday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 19, 2019 (Friday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 18, 2019 (Thursday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 17, 2019 (Wednesday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 16, 2019 (Tuesday)
Comments