WSGW Morning Team Show: April 24, 2019 (Wednesday)

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
How Big Could This Story Be? Detroit News Headline:
In court bombshell, witness says he paid football players at Michigan, other schools
After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked about the story (runs4:54)…..
After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art had a few sports related stories, including (runs 8:01)…..
- Why is Charlie limping
- A former Loons player now playing for the Tigers
- New sports terms in the dictionary
- Superbowl MVP chugs a beer to cheer on the Bruins hockey team
- BONUS: an explanation of the “keystone”
Charlie, Dave, and Pat talk about the poll (runs 7:48)…..
Tigers Fans Wondering Where Broadcast Jim Price is… the Detroit News has the Story…..
If there is a minor league baseball or hockey team in Pennsylvania looking for a name, “Snot Otters” has got to be it!
FILE – In this March 23, 2012, file photo, Ned S. Gilmore, collections manager of vertebrate zoology, shows a hellbender salamander in the collection at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania is getting an official amphibian, a nocturnal salamander that can grow to be more than two feet long. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Where did that artificial leg come from? Well, this guy was skydiving…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Spin Doctors “Two Princes“. Aaron Comess is 51.
