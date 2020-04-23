WSGW Morning Team Show: April 23, 2020 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie outlines the news/information/opinion/coverage of what is done with WSGW and You, in particular with the recent protests in Lansing and another coming up next week (runs 9:32)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: An update on how some millionaire business owners are receiving a stimulus that is not illegal or wrong, it was discovered as part of the stimulus package (runs 3:59)…..
California has a Solution to Stop Skateboarders, but it’s an Invitation for the Dirt Bikers
You can have “singalong” fun on YouTube this Saturday…..
LOS ANGELES (AP) – The singalong version of The Beatles film “Yellow Submarine” that hit theaters two years ago will premiere on YouTube on Saturday.
The singalong version was released only to theaters in 2018 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the film. It will run Saturday at noon Eastern on The Beatles’ official YouTube channel.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Greta Van Fleet “Highway Tune“. The band from Frankenmuth and twin brothers Jake and Josh Kiszka are 24 today.