WSGW Morning Team Show: April 23, 2019 (Tuesday)

The WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat covered the list of 25 worst jobs according to 24/7 Wall Street (runs 9:25)…..

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art discuss the ruling from a judge yesterday that ruled chalking tires, such as what happens in Saginaw, is unconstitutional (runs 6:30)…..

Link to story in Detroit News

You want your credentials back, come get ’em…..

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Roman Polanski has gone to court to get his credentials back as a member of the Motion Picture Academy. The fugitive director is suing to regain his membership in the Academy which ousted him nearly a year ago.

The suit filed by Polanski claims, among other things, that the director wasn’t given proper notice before he was booted.

The academy booted Polanski and Bill Cosby on the same day last year. Cosby was convicted of sexual assault last

spring. And Polanski remains on the lam, a fugitive from the U.S. after bolting before being sentenced for having sex with a minor in 1977.