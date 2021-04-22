      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 22. 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 22, 2021 @ 5:15am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

(1) General Admission Ticket to the Summer Kick-Off Concert at Wenonah Park!

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     What’s this about a new multi-million dollar development to harvest brine in Bay City?  (runs 5:39)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Beware of CLAMWORMS if You Swimming off the South Carolina Coast

A mere year after U.S. beaches started reopening post-lockdown, a biblical plague of biting creatures called clamworms has invaded the South Carolina coastline, prompting scientists to issue an advisory to beachgoers.

Clamworms (iStock)

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Dog Driving

Firefighters rescue dog alone inside moving vehicle

Photo by Charly_7777/Pixabay.com

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Ace “How Long“.   Paul Carrack is 70.   He wrote and sang lead on this best known Ace song.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Shaheen Development Starts Construction of New Medical Facility in Saginaw
Wilkinson Minerals to Invest $150M in Bay City
Saginaw Shooting Kills 16-Year-Old
Bay City Car Fire Also Damages Home
WSGW OnLine Poll: Changing the State Flag of Michigan (results)
Sports News