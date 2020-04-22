WSGW Morning Team Show: April 22, 2020 (Wednesday)

Modern smart mobile phone with on line shopping store graphic and open sign on wooden table over blur light and shadow of mall
The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Today is Earth Day (50 Anniversary of the first) and it’s Administrative Professionals Day
Brand New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus – Opening the Economy
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The first coronavirus test that allows you to collect a sample in your home (runs 5:56)…..
Saginaw Spirit Fans! Former Spirit star, Brandon Saad, is featured with his older brother, George, in a special “Mentors and Mutuality” video.
It runs 3:30, and while it doesn’t mention the Spirit, it’s a testimony to his love for hockey, and the role George played as both a mentor and support system.
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A follow up from the story yesterday about some golfing going on in Michigan (runs 5:59)…..
*****************************************************************
Look Who is Reading to Kids…..
NEW YORK (AP) – Michelle Obama is doing her bit to help kids navigate their way through the coronavirus crisis. She has launched a series of online video readings for kids using the classic picture book, “The Gruffalo.”
The program, “Mondays with Michelle Obama” is part of the PBS KIDS Read-Along series. It continues through May 11.
You can catch it at noon, eastern time on Facebook and the YouTube pages of PBS Kids and on the Facebook page of Penguin Random House, Obama’s publisher.
The new Scooby-Doo Movie release altered because of coronavirus…..
NEW YORK (AP) – Fans of Scooby-Doo won’t have to wait to see the movie, even though its theatrical release is delayed by the coronavirus.
Warner Bros. says the movie will still drop on its original May 15 date, but as a digital release, instead. It will be $20 as a rental and $25 as a digital purchase.
By having the animated film released on-demand, Warner becomes the latest studio to toy with the idea during the COVID-19 era.
Another company doing well because of stay at home orders…..
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – What would we do without Netflix in these days of self-quarantine and social distancing? It looks like few of us want to find out.
People have been streaming to the streaming site lately. The service reports it picked up nearly 16 million subscribers during the first three months of the year. That time period coincides with the start of stay-at-home orders in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of this year, movies, concerts and sporting events have been shuttered, leaving us to seek refuge in front of our flat-screens, laptops or tablets. The numbers are also a financial boon for the company, representing the biggest three-month gain in Netflix’s 13-year history as a streaming service.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Peter Frampton “I’m In You“. Peter is 70 today.