WSGW Morning Team Show: April 22, 2019 (Monday)

It’s the start of the final full week of April on the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, in preparation for Game Three of the Western Conference Finals tonight, Joey offers thoughts from the game Saturday and two incidents that could impact the game tonight or future games (runs 13:15)…..

*******************************************************************

During an innocent moment on the WSGW Morning Team Show, Charlie goes from expressing the need for new headphones to making an amusing comment about Pat Johnston (runs 2:25)…..

*******************************************************************

On this Earth Day, the WSGW Comedy Corner features George Carlin tweaking those that live to save the planet (runs 4:51)…..

*******************************************************************

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business of Your Choice…..

*******************************************************************

WSGW is a Proud Promoter of the Second Annual “Run Like an Animal” Event…..

*******************************************************************

Oops! Here’s the story…..

*******************************************************************

Today starts the Final Week of “Spring Green Cash”…..

*******************************************************************

Listen to the WSGW Morning Team Show to Win Tickets to the “Women of Colors: I’m Still a Man” Presentation

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Danny and the Juniors “At the Hop“. We found out about the deaths of band members Joe Terry (April 15) at age 78, and on Frank White (March 16) at age 79.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page