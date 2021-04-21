WSGW Morning Team Show: April 21, 2021 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: The United States Supreme Court
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Saginaw Spirit President and Managing Partner, Goose Goslin, talks about the official end to a never even started OHL season, but anticipation for next season (runs 11:57)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A legendary three man music group will have a book out later this year from the only living member of the group, but still with the “words” of his band mates (runs 3:08)…..
Businesswoman in Alaska with Coronavirus Pinatas
Magnet Fishermen in Michigan Haul Up World War II Artillery Shell
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Kingsmen “Louie Louie“. An honor song for the death of the last original founding member, Mike Mitchell, who died last Friday on his birthday at the age of 77.