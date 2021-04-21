      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 21, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 21, 2021 @ 4:53am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:    

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: The United States Supreme Court

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Saginaw Spirit President and Managing Partner,  Goose Goslin, talks about the official end to a never even started OHL season, but anticipation for next season (runs 11:57)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     A legendary three man music group will have a book out later this year from the only living member of the group, but still with the “words” of his band mates (runs 3:08)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Businesswoman in Alaska with Coronavirus Pinatas

The Associated Press

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Magnet Fishermen in Michigan Haul Up World War II Artillery Shell

Magnet fishermen find WWII-era artillery shell in Michigan river

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Kingsmen “Louie Louie“.   An honor song for the death of the last original founding member, Mike Mitchell, who died last Friday on his birthday at the age of 77.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Shaheen Development Starts Construction of New Medical Facility in Saginaw
STARS Temporarily Suspends Rides to Wellness Services Due to COVID
Bay City Car Fire Also Damages Home
Saginaw County Board of Commissioners District One Vacancy
Saginaw Shooting Kills 16-Year-Old
Sports News