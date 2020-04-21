WSGW Morning Team Show: April 21, 2020 (Tuesday)

The WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Congratulations and Good Luck Todd Michael Hall
Appearing on “The Voice” last night in the Four-Way Knockout
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Todd Michael Hall from Saginaw was on “The Voice” last night (runs 7:16)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: As schools are closed and “distance” learning is now in place, we received a message from Mrs. Bublitz, 5th Grade Teacher at Immanuel Lutheran School in Bay City, with an example of what some of her students update on assignment (runs 7:19)…..
Here are the assignments from the students…..
Disadvantages of Distance Learning
Classroom and distance learning are very different from one another. I am learning that Distance Learning has its perks and problems. The three main problems with distance learning are, you can easily be distracted, you can’t see your teacher in person, and it’s harder to ask questions. The first disadvantage of Distance learning is you can be easily distracted. You can be easily distracted since you are in your house and your siblings could start asking you to play, or bugging you. The second disadvantage of Distance learning is you can’t see your teacher in person. This is a disadvantage because if you have a question, you can’t just raise your hand and get called on, you have to email your teacher. The final Disadvantage of Distance learning is, there is a chance that your internet will go out and you won’t be able to work on your homework. This is a disadvantage because if your internet goes out when you are working on your homework, you will not be able to work on the online homework, but hopefully you have work to do on worksheets. Distance learning is a very new, confusing thing to me but I hope that in the future I will be able to adjust and be comfortable with it.
Tavish Mulholland – 5th Grade Immanuel Lutheran School
The Awesome Perks of Distance Learning
Classroom and Distance Learning are very different from each other. I am learning that Distance Learning has its perks and problems. The three main perks of Distance Learning are what you get to wear, what you get to sit on, and how you aren’t rushed to do homework. The first perk of Distance Learning is what you get to wear. There is no dress code, so I can enjoy anything I want to wear. The second perk of being at home is what you get to sit on. Instead of hard, plastic chairs, I can enjoy a comfortable couch or a fluffy bed. Last but not least, the final perk of learning from home is how you aren’t rushed to do your homework. Because you are at home, you can take up as much time as you want to do your homework. Even though there are so many amazing perks to Distance Learning, these three are my favorites!
Minerva Seeds – 5th Grade Immanuel Lutheran School
Advantages and Disadvantages of Distance Learning
Classroom and Distance Learning are very different from one another. I am learning Distance Learning has its advantages and disadvantages. Advantages of distance learning are you can get your homework done faster and you can wear your PJs. A disadvantage is it can be complicated when you don’t have your teacher around. The first advantage of Distance Learning is you can get your homework done faster. You can get your homework done faster if you understood the work well, instead of waiting on other people to finish. The second advantage is you can wear your PJs. Since we are not going to school, we can wear our PJs while we are doing our homework. A disadvantage is it’s complicated when your teacher is not around. When my teacher is not around like face to face, it gets hard because if I don’t understand something and my mom and dad don’t understand it either, then I don’t know how to do it. The differences between Classroom and Distance Learning take time to get used to.
Lauren Weidner – 5th Grade Immanuel Lutheran School
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: There are some private golf clubs in Metro-Detroit that are allowing golf, but how (runs 6:06)…..
Here is the link to the Detroit News article referenced.
Harry Potter Dream Job! Get Paid $1000, Plus a Prize Package for Watching all the Movies!
Looking for a Way to Have Some Fun in Your Next Zoom Meeting?!?!
Wake Up Song of the Day: Iggy Pop with Kate Pierson "Candy". Iggy (James Newell Osterberg, Jr.) is 73 today.