      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 20, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 20, 2021 @ 9:22am
Tuesday

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Pat gets shot a second time and what about those bright headlights when you are driving (runs 6:03)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Kellogg plans to bring back an old food item and should Your Morning Team Hosts be concerned about certain food items mentioned in a health study (runs 7:19)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Don’t say marijuana anymore because it’s a slur (runs 8:29)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     A follow up to our Addams Family actor who passed away story as we hear about another role he played, plus the death of another person we all know today because of his work to create something all computer uses have utilized (runs 2:45)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

A Connecticut Man Raises Money to Help Struggling Neighbors and Receives a Tax Bill

a bag of luggage sitting on top of a car

© Provided by WTIC Hartford

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

5-Year-Old Girl Wins Staring Contest vs Bobcat

Girl, 5, wins staring contest with bobcat in Colorado yard

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Poco “Crazy Love“.   An honor song for founding group member, Rusty Young, who passed away at age 75 of a heart attack last week.   He wrote this Poco hit song.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Shaheen Development Starts Construction of New Medical Facility in Saginaw
Ojibway Island Closed Again Due to Large Disorderly Crowds, COVID
WSGW OnLine Poll: Baseball and the All-Star Game (results)
STARS Temporarily Suspends Rides to Wellness Services Due to COVID
Saginaw County Board of Commissioners District One Vacancy
Sports News