WSGW Morning Team Show: April 20, 2021 (Tuesday)
Tuesday
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Pat gets shot a second time and what about those bright headlights when you are driving (runs 6:03)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Kellogg plans to bring back an old food item and should Your Morning Team Hosts be concerned about certain food items mentioned in a health study (runs 7:19)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Don’t say marijuana anymore because it’s a slur (runs 8:29)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A follow up to our Addams Family actor who passed away story as we hear about another role he played, plus the death of another person we all know today because of his work to create something all computer uses have utilized (runs 2:45)…..
A Connecticut Man Raises Money to Help Struggling Neighbors and Receives a Tax Bill
5-Year-Old Girl Wins Staring Contest vs Bobcat
Wake Up Song of the Day: Poco “Crazy Love“. An honor song for founding group member, Rusty Young, who passed away at age 75 of a heart attack last week. He wrote this Poco hit song.