WSGW Morning Team Show: April 2, 2020 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Dave has a suggestion to show support for health care workers and first responders…..
A Detroit Free Press story indicates one-third of Michigan restaurants may not reopen…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A few words on the passing of Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist, teacher, and patriarch of a New Orleans musical family, including Wynton and Branford (runs 3:51)…..
REMINDER about this Facebook posting from Pat Johnston…..
Hello, WSGW Sports fans. Like some of you, Pat Johnston & James Paxson are missing sports as our country deals with the COVID-19 outbreak. But that doesn’t mean they still can’t talk about sports! In fact, this Thursday, we will unveil a new podcast highlighting their Top 5 “Maddest Sports Moments While Watching Your Teams Lose” list. Which games would you put on your list? Email me, pat@wsgw.com, and we’ll talk about them on the podcast!
The Malaysia Ministry for Women, Family, and Community Development offered suggestions simply aimed at
“maintaining positive relationships among family members during the period they are working from home.”
But, the suggestions were not well received, because…..
What Leader of what Country has Found a Way to Solve Coronavirus by Banning the Word and More
A Bar Owner in Spain is Fined for a Creative Attempt to try and Avoid the Lockdown in the Fight Against Coronavirus
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
Wake Up Song of the Day: Fountains of Wayne “Stacy’s Mom“. Adam Schlesinger died at age 51 from complications of coronavirus.