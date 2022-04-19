WSGW Morning Team Show: April 19, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
This Week on the WSGW Morning Team Show
Win a Pair of Tickets to Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Friday, September 30, 8pm
Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant
Click for Link to Buy Tickets from Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
*************************************************************
– New for you on WSGW, every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season, Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons for all the updates, news, information, and fun of Great Lakes Loons Baseball (podcast segment)
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-chopsticks/japan-researchers-develop-electric-chopsticks-to-enhance-salty-taste-idUSKCN2MB02K
April 18 (UPI) — Tourism officials in Vietnam said a 2,073.5-foot-long glass bridge set to open to the public soon is believed to be the longest glass bridge in the world.
Officials with the Moc Chau Island Tourist Area in Son La Province said the Bach Long bridge, set to open April 30 for the Reunification Day holiday, is being submitted to Guinness World Records for recognition as the longest glass bridge in the world.
The record is currently held by 1,410.7-foot-long glass bridge over the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in China’s Hunan Province.
Moc Chau Island Tourist Area officials said the bridge, suspended nearly 500 feet over the ground, has a deck made from super tempered glass produced by French company St. Gobain.
Officials said only 500 tourists will be allowed on the bridge at a time for safety reasons.
Woman caught on Easter Sunday with 229 Pounds of Marijuana in Her Vehicle
Here is Your Chance to Win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Turtles “Happy Together“. Mark “Flo” Volman is 75.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page