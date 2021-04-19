      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 19, 2021

Charlie Rood
Apr 19, 2021 @ 8:21am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Charlie Scores His First Goal!

However, He Doesn’t Have a Great Goal Scoring Story to Tell…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Another company offers an incentive to get a COVID shot, in this case Anheuser-Busch, but it the end, it doesn’t sound like much of an offer (runs 4:23)…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     An actor from the 1960s sitcom ‘The Addams Family” has passed away, and if the WSGW Morning Team ever recreated the show, here is your cast (runs 3:40)…..

 

 

 

America’s Oldest Living Person has passed away at age 116

Hester Ford

Hester Ford (Photo Courtesy WBTV)

 

 

 

 

Stolen Giant Clam Shells Worth $25 Million

Philippine Coast Guard seizes 200 tons of giant fossilized clam shells

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Right Said Fred “I’m Too Sexy“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   This song by Right Said Fred in 1991 was certainly a one-hit wonder in America.   However, in their home country of England and elsewhere, the brothers have other hit songs, huge sales, and have performed for Queen Elizabeth.

 

 

