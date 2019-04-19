WSGW Morning Team Show: April 19, 2019 (Friday)

It’s the Good Friday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Motown Celebrates 60 Years This Sunday on CBS from 8-10pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Motown Records founder Berry Gordy says he wanted to create “a legacy of love” and his dream has come true. During the “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration” TV special, Gordy thanks fans, their parents and their grandparents — but not their great-grandparents because that would make him much older than he wants to be. The special features musicians like John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Ne-Yo, Fantasia and Ciara performing Motown hits. It also features some of the musicians who made them hits, like Diana Ross, Martha Reeves and Stevie Wonder.

Thelma Houston was intimidated by Motown artists because they were so good when they were so young. Houston says she remembers hearing Motown songs on the radio when a lot of those acts were 17 and 18 years old. She says she thought she had no career because she had not even started by then. Houston turned it around, though, and eventually was signed to Motown. She will be featured during the TV special.