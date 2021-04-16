      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 16, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 16, 2021 @ 6:23am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and  YOU:   “Yardbarker” and its Ultimate Stevie Wonder Playlist (runs 10:32)…..

Click for Link to the Yardbarker Ultimate Stevie Wonder Playlist

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Is anybody in Ireland sober?  (runs 3:40)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     A dinosaur update (runs 3:36)…..

 

 

 

 

Weekend Events and Activities (runs 4:02)…..

 

 

 

 

Before and After

The Teenager with World Record Hair gets a Haircut

Guinness record holder gets first haircut in 12 years, donates locks to museum

 

 

 

A case of mistaken identity, as it was thought to be an iguana stuck in a tree, but it was really a…..

Animal rescuers find reported iguana in a tree was a croissant

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

 

 

 

 

YOU Have the Chance to WIN a Daily Cash Prize of $1000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Marcels “Blue Moon”.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 50 years ago in 1971, The Temptations were Number One for Two Weeks!

Sports News