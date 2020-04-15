WSGW Morning Team Show: April 15, 2020 (Wednesday)
It’s NOT Tax Deadline Day on this WSGW Wednesday, April 15, Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Brand New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus – Sports
TAX DEADLINE DAY EXTENDED
For State of Michigan Taxes
Per Michigan Executive Order 2020-26 all April 2020 state and city income tax filing deadlines in Michigan are now pushed back to July 15, 2020, as a part of continued efforts to help Michiganders during the COVID-19 pandemic. This also applies to Corporate Income Tax (CIT) filers, with CIT annual returns and payments now due on July 31. Click for State of Michigan online tax help and information.
For Federal Taxes
The Federal income tax filing due date is automatically extended from April 15 to July 15. Taxpayers can also defer federal income tax payments due on April 15 to July 15 without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax. Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify for this automatic federal tax filing and payment relief. Click for IRS online tax help and information.
Haircuts Might be Difficult for Many, but not the Marines!
A Positive Thing due to Coronavirus/Covid-19??? No New Emojis for Now…..
