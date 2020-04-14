WSGW Morning Team Show: April 14, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Here is Link to DNR “Frequently Asked Questions” Regarding Covid-19
*****************************************************************
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to reporters last Thursday in a scene that’s becoming increasingly common as people practice social distancing.
Senator McConnell stood outside the Senate Chamber and was surrounded by reporters, who were all attempting to remain at least 6 feet away from each other.
The scene was captured by photographers, and on Twitter, some couldn’t help but crack a joke:
*****************************************************************
HELSINKI (Reuters) – A quick-thinking Helsinki bakery has saved itself from financial ruin due to the new coronavirus pandemic by creating a cake that looks like a toilet roll.
The dismayed staff at the Ronttosrouva bakery found all their orders cancelled last month, at the same time as panicked consumers began to hoard toilet roll. This sparked the idea of a toilet roll cake made of oat batter, passion fruit mousse and covered with white fondant.
The first five cakes sold within an hour, baker Uliana Timofeeva told Reuters, and the cake became a social media hit.
The bakery now has hundreds of orders and its owner Saana Lampinen has even been able to hire two extra people to her 9-member team.
“For us it’s a game changer and I am relieved because I know all my employees are safe for months now,” she said.
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************