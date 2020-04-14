      Breaking News
Michigan’s Unemployment Website Crashes From High Volume Filings

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 14, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 14, 2020 @ 7:09am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Here is Link to DNR “Frequently Asked Questions” Regarding Covid-19

 

 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to reporters last Thursday in a scene that’s becoming increasingly common as people practice social distancing.

Senator McConnell stood outside the Senate Chamber and was surrounded by reporters, who were all attempting to remain at least 6 feet away from each other.

The scene was captured by photographers, and on Twitter, some couldn’t help but crack a joke:

View image on Twitter

 

HELSINKI (Reuters) – A quick-thinking Helsinki bakery has saved itself from financial ruin due to the new coronavirus pandemic by creating a cake that looks like a toilet roll.

Cakes that look exactly like rolls of toilet paper are displayed at Ronttosrouva bakery, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Helsinki, Finland, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Attila Cser

The dismayed staff at the Ronttosrouva bakery found all their orders cancelled last month, at the same time as panicked consumers began to hoard toilet roll. This sparked the idea of a toilet roll cake made of oat batter, passion fruit mousse and covered with white fondant.

The first five cakes sold within an hour, baker Uliana Timofeeva told Reuters, and the cake became a social media hit.

The bakery now has hundreds of orders and its owner Saana Lampinen has even been able to hire two extra people to her 9-member team.

“For us it’s a game changer and I am relieved because I know all my employees are safe for months now,” she said.

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Deep Purple “Smoke on the Water“.   Ritchie Blackmore is 75.

 

