      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 13, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 13, 2021 @ 6:10am
tuesday written in the sky with contrails

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

The World’s Longest Rabbit is Stolen

Darius pictured with his owner Annette Edwards in 2015. Pic: Damien McFadden/ANL/Shutterstock

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

YOU Have the Chance to WIN a Daily Cash Prize of $1000

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Al Green “Let’s Stay Together“.   Al is 75 today.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

 

 

 

Popular Posts
Man Shot While Walking Down the Street in Saginaw
Ground Broken for Garber Courts Renovation in Saginaw
Felon Arrested in Tuscola County
Kawkawlin Township Man Arraigned on Child Porn Charges
Saginaw County Extends State Of Emergency
Sports News