WSGW Morning Team Show: April 12, 2021 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
***************************************************************
YOU Have the Chance to WIN a Daily Cash Prize of $1000
***************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Billy Vera “At This Moment”. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. This song by the Silhouettes was song was #1 in 1958, and the only song ever to chart for the group.