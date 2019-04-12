WSGW Morning Team Show: April 12, 2019 (Friday)

The WSGW Finally Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat join the rest of the world observing the twists and turns of all the conversation in the aftermath of the arrest of Julian Assange (runs 9:18)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie has the chance to talk with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, who stopped in to preview Game Five of the Western Conference Semi-Finals tonight at TheDow Event Center, with the Spirit having the chance to win the series with a victory (runs 7:33)…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat are surprised the Amazon is “listening” through your Echo is not a bigger story, and what about the verbal shots fired back-and-forth with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and WalMart’s Dan Bartlett (runs 4:23)…..

Weekend Events and Activities (runs 8:23)…..

There has not been a #1 Song this short in length in 53 years…..

LOS ANGELES (AP) – `Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X has the distinction of being the shortest song to hit number one in more than 53 years. Billboard reports at one minute and 53 seconds, there has not been a number-one song that short since “I’m Henry VIII, I Am” by Herman’s Hermits in 1965. It ran one minute and 49 seconds. That song is not the all-time shortest number one, though. That distinction goes to the 1960 song “Stay” by Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, at one minute and 38 seconds.

What telegram could be worth $500,000?!?! This one…..

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The handwritten notification of President Abraham Lincoln’s death is being offered for sale by a Philadelphia documents dealer. Nathan Raab, president of the Raab Collection, says the telegram was thought to be lost, and calls it “truly one of our great finds.” It was written inside the home where Lincoln was rushed after being shot at Ford’s Theater on April 14, 1865. Secretary of War Edwin Stanton and Thomas Eckert, the chief telegraph officer, stood watch over Lincoln, who died April 15. The telegram reads: “Abraham Lincoln died this morning at 22 minutes after seven.” Stanton dictated the telegram to Eckert, who gave it to a runner to take to War Department telegraphers. The piece had been in the collection of a Civil War general’s family for generations and is valued at $500,000. The 154th anniversary of Lincoln’s assassination is Monday.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Lady Gaga “Poker Face“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Lady Gaga was Number One for 1 week, 10 years ago in 2009.

