WSGW Morning Team Show: April 11, 2019 (Thursday)

The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat cover a few baseball stories including (runs 7:02) :

  • The Tigers franchise value as determined by Forbes
  • A special Detroit Free Press documentary on the 1984 World Series Champion Tigers
  • Major League Baseball and the Atlantic League to experiment with radar-tracking technology to call balls and strikes

 

After the 7:30 news, it’s a Saginaw Spirit Playoff Hockey Report with voice of the Spirit, Joey Battaino (runs 10:13)

 

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art discover two stories (runs 6:35)…..

With the start of The Masters, Charlie brings up with Dave, Pat, and Art, a story about Brooks Koepka, and the speculation of why he is struggling lately (runs 4:16)…..

 

In the 1950’s, his name and scandal went hand-in-hand…..

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Remember the movie “Quiz Show?”   The man whose real-life role in a 1950’s game show scandal that rocked the early days of TV has died.

Charles Van Doren was an academic who made a series of appearances on the game show “Twenty-One”, aided by the fact that producers fed him the correct answers.   Van Doren ended up pleading guilty to perjury for lying to a
grand jury investigating the scandal.

Van Doren was 93.   Ralph Fiennes played him in “Quiz Show.”

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Earl Thomas Conley “Fire and Smoke“.   Earl died yesterday at age 77.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

