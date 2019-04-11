WSGW Morning Team Show: April 11, 2019 (Thursday)

The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat cover a few baseball stories including (runs 7:02) :

The Tigers franchise value as determined by Forbes

A special Detroit Free Press documentary on the 1984 World Series Champion Tigers

Major League Baseball and the Atlantic League to experiment with radar-tracking technology to call balls and strikes

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, it’s a Saginaw Spirit Playoff Hockey Report with voice of the Spirit, Joey Battaino (runs 10:13)

*******************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art discover two stories (runs 6:35)…..

Switzerland decides to stop stockpiling this food/beverage item after determining it’s not vital for human survival

As a teenager, legendary actress Audrey Hepburn was a spy as part of the Dutch resistance to the Nazis in World War II

*******************************************************************

With the start of The Masters, Charlie brings up with Dave, Pat, and Art, a story about Brooks Koepka, and the speculation of why he is struggling lately (runs 4:16)…..

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

In the 1950’s, his name and scandal went hand-in-hand…..

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Remember the movie “Quiz Show?” The man whose real-life role in a 1950’s game show scandal that rocked the early days of TV has died. Charles Van Doren was an academic who made a series of appearances on the game show “Twenty-One”, aided by the fact that producers fed him the correct answers. Van Doren ended up pleading guilty to perjury for lying to a

grand jury investigating the scandal. Van Doren was 93. Ralph Fiennes played him in “Quiz Show.”

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Earl Thomas Conley “Fire and Smoke“. Earl died yesterday at age 77.

